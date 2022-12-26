Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CODI. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Compass Diversified in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Compass Diversified from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th.

Shares of NYSE:CODI opened at $18.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 901.50 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.96 and its 200 day moving average is $20.71. Compass Diversified has a 52 week low of $16.32 and a 52 week high of $31.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Compass Diversified ( NYSE:CODI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.29). Compass Diversified had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The firm had revenue of $597.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $549.37 million. Research analysts anticipate that Compass Diversified will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 20th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,000.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CODI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 244,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,411,000 after acquiring an additional 29,221 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Compass Diversified during the 3rd quarter valued at about $911,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in Compass Diversified by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 31,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 13,003 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Compass Diversified by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 988,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,847,000 after purchasing an additional 119,577 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in Compass Diversified during the 3rd quarter valued at about $492,000. Institutional investors own 48.47% of the company’s stock.

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

