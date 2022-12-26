Condire Management LP Has $26.18 Million Position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Condire Management LP grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 620,001 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the quarter. Agnico Eagle Mines comprises approximately 4.3% of Condire Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Condire Management LP’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $26,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AEM. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 88.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 906 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the second quarter valued at $42,000. 58.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Agnico Eagle Mines Price Performance

AEM traded up $0.85 on Monday, hitting $52.62. 190,756 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,160,959. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.38. The firm has a market cap of $23.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.04, a P/E/G ratio of 23.14 and a beta of 0.79. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a one year low of $36.69 and a one year high of $67.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Rating ) (TSE:AEM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The mining company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 109.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on AEM. Citigroup raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$89.00 to C$91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$79.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.67.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Featured Articles

