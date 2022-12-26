ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) Given “Market Perform” Rating at Raymond James

Raymond James reissued their market perform rating on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports.

CNOB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com lowered ConnectOne Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on ConnectOne Bancorp to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.

ConnectOne Bancorp Stock Performance

CNOB opened at $24.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $955.17 million, a P/E ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. ConnectOne Bancorp has a 12-month low of $22.55 and a 12-month high of $37.00.

ConnectOne Bancorp Announces Dividend

ConnectOne Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CNOB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $81.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.27 million. ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 35.52% and a return on equity of 12.23%. On average, equities analysts forecast that ConnectOne Bancorp will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. ConnectOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is 20.53%.

Insider Activity at ConnectOne Bancorp

In other news, Director Stephen T. Boswell bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.88 per share, for a total transaction of $199,040.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 249,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,197,682.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 1,019.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,184,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078,375 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ConnectOne Bancorp during the second quarter worth $1,834,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 7.8% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in ConnectOne Bancorp during the second quarter worth $492,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in ConnectOne Bancorp during the second quarter worth $211,000. 67.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ConnectOne Bancorp

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the Northern New Jersey and New York Metropolitan area, and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, retirement, money market, and time and savings accounts.

