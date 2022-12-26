Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,476 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,476 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 2.1% of Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 161.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,735,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,479,132,000 after purchasing an additional 31,984,063 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,107,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,102,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,423 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,581,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,364,295,000 after purchasing an additional 472,098 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,084,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,110,630,000 after purchasing an additional 212,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11,818.9% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,456,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,909,000 after purchasing an additional 5,410,694 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $1.96 on Monday, hitting $351.87. 218,166 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,807,438. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $357.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $358.42. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $319.87 and a 1 year high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

