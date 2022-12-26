Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 215 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises 0.8% of Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 166.7% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 450.0% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the third quarter worth $54,000.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded up $1.70 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $242.26. The stock had a trading volume of 65,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,484,140. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $244.56 and a 200-day moving average of $240.16. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $217.39 and a 12-month high of $286.72.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

