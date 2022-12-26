Constellation (DAG) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $229,514.20

Constellation (DAG) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 26th. In the last week, Constellation has traded up 3% against the dollar. One Constellation coin can now be bought for about $0.0406 or 0.00000241 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Constellation has a total market capitalization of $94.10 million and approximately $229,514.20 worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002424 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000273 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000339 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $880.64 or 0.05225772 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $83.89 or 0.00497817 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000196 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,970.62 or 0.29495910 BTC.
Constellation Profile
Constellation’s genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 coins and its circulating supply is 2,320,488,685 coins. Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Constellation’s official message board is medium.com/constellationlabs. The official website for Constellation is www.constellationnetwork.io. The Reddit community for Constellation is https://reddit.com/r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Constellation Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Constellation directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Constellation should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Constellation using one of the exchanges listed above.
