Contrasting Integrated Ventures (OTCMKTS:INTV) & Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Integrated Ventures (OTCMKTS:INTV – Get Rating) and Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Integrated Ventures has a beta of 2.29, meaning that its stock price is 129% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Workday has a beta of 1.3, meaning that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Integrated Ventures and Workday’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Integrated Ventures $6.55 million 0.83 -$570,000.00 N/A N/A Workday $5.14 billion 8.23 $29.37 million ($1.24) -132.77

Analyst Recommendations

Workday has higher revenue and earnings than Integrated Ventures.

This is a summary of current ratings for Integrated Ventures and Workday, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Integrated Ventures 0 0 0 0 N/A Workday 0 9 20 0 2.69

Workday has a consensus price target of $214.67, suggesting a potential upside of 30.39%. Given Workday’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Workday is more favorable than Integrated Ventures.

Profitability

This table compares Integrated Ventures and Workday’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Integrated Ventures -52.00% -25.03% -16.73% Workday -5.29% -2.11% -0.86%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

67.0% of Workday shares are held by institutional investors. 27.8% of Integrated Ventures shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 21.7% of Workday shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Workday beats Integrated Ventures on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Integrated Ventures

Integrated Ventures, Inc. engages in the digital currency mining operations. The company manufactures equipment; and sells mining rigs, as well as develops blockchain software. It also provides transaction verification services for digital currency networks of cryptocurrencies, such as bitcoin, litecoin, Zcash, and ethereum. As of June 30, 2022, the company owned approximately 2,744 miners in Kearney, Nebraska; Tioga, Pennsylvania; and Lancaster, Pennsylvania. The company is based in Tioga Pennsylvania.

About Workday

Workday, Inc. provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations. The company also provides cloud spend management solutions that helps organizations to streamline supplier selection and contracts, manage indirect spend, and build and execute sourcing events, such as requests for proposals; Human Capital Management (HCM) solution, a suite of human capital management applications that allows organizations to manage the entire employee lifecycle from recruitment to retirement, and enables HR teams to hire, onboard, pay, develop, reskill, and provide employee experiences; Workday applications for planning; and applications for analytics and reporting, including augmented analytics to surface insights to the line of business in simple-to-understand stories, machine learning to drive efficiency and automation, and benchmarks to compare performance against other companies. It serves professional and business services, financial services, healthcare, education, government, technology, media, retail, and hospitality industries. The company was formerly known as North Tahoe Power Tools, Inc. and changed its name to Workday, Inc. in July 2005. Workday, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Pleasanton, California.

