Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Boosts Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,788 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CL. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 151.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,688,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,381,000 after buying an additional 3,427,400 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 33.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,441,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,815,000 after buying an additional 2,610,321 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 121.9% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,979,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,925,000 after buying an additional 2,186,313 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 492.0% during the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,890,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,812,000 after buying an additional 1,570,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 302.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,822,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,059,000 after buying an additional 1,369,318 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.58.

Shares of NYSE CL traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $79.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,754,965. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.72. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $67.84 and a 12-month high of $85.61. The firm has a market cap of $66.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.53.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.74. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 304.29% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

