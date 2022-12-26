Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Buys 233 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.3% in the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 42,297 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,280,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 16.0% during the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.6% during the second quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 23,174 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 10,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.0% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 15,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 75.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BMY has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Atlantic Securities upped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

Insider Activity at Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $1,307,312.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,753,481.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $1,307,312.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,753,481.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 45,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total transaction of $3,621,380.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,502,391.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BMY stock traded down $0.94 during trading on Monday, reaching $72.89. 326,978 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,158,052. The company has a market capitalization of $154.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.78 and its 200 day moving average is $74.25. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $60.86 and a 1 year high of $81.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $11.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.18 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 50.30%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.36%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

(Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

Further Reading

