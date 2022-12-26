Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Buys 5,000 Shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC owned 0.08% of Focus Financial Partners worth $2,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 246.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 121.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Focus Financial Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Focus Financial Partners alerts:

Focus Financial Partners Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ FOCS traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $36.97. 7,749 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 364,402. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.34. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.27 and a 1 year high of $62.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.12 and a 200 day moving average of $36.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Focus Financial Partners Profile

FOCS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Focus Financial Partners to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet cut Focus Financial Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.40.

(Get Rating)

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Focus Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focus Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.