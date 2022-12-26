Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Has $810,000 Position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,953 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.09% of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Frontier Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the first quarter valued at about $217,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the first quarter valued at about $217,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 21.5% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the second quarter valued at about $242,000.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF stock traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $40.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,415. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.65 and a 200 day moving average of $40.74. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 12 month low of $34.55 and a 12 month high of $45.94.

