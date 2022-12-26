Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Makes New Investment in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 21,866 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,383,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HES. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hess by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,172,982 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,801,554,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340,817 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Hess by 71.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,041,471 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $745,974,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924,215 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Hess by 99.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,363,237 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $574,080,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669,913 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Hess by 61.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,946,839 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $524,068,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Hess by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,680,743 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $286,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,639 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HES shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Hess from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Hess from $164.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Hess from $135.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Hess from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Hess from $149.00 to $146.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.54.

In other news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 37,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.21, for a total transaction of $5,545,869.99. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,327 shares in the company, valued at $4,346,554.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 53,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.45, for a total value of $7,724,925.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 78,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,251,357.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 37,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.21, for a total value of $5,545,869.99. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,346,554.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Hess stock traded up $6.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $141.68. The stock had a trading volume of 50,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,363,091. Hess Co. has a 12 month low of $72.38 and a 12 month high of $149.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $139.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.01. Hess had a return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.96%.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

