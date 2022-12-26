Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Purchases New Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,299 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,650,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,748,000. Empirical Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $285,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 9,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,553,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,581,000. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN traded down $6.88 during trading on Monday, reaching $726.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,546. The company has a current ratio of 5.36, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $538.01 and a 12 month high of $779.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $739.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $669.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.21.

Insider Activity at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.55 by $1.43. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 39.17% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 3,428 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $698.00, for a total value of $2,392,744.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,583,762. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 3,428 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $698.00, for a total value of $2,392,744.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,583,762. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $730.17, for a total transaction of $192,764.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,106 shares in the company, valued at $13,950,628.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,142 shares of company stock valued at $19,789,156. Insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

REGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $735.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $735.00 to $815.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $925.00 to $915.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $766.81.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

See Also

