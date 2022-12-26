Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Sells 12,357 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC cut its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,357 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC owned 0.07% of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF worth $3,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Full Sail Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 753,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,713,000 after purchasing an additional 42,231 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 220,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,307,000 after acquiring an additional 13,542 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 134,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,007,000 after acquiring an additional 6,391 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 13.3% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 128,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,374,000 after acquiring an additional 15,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 10.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 110,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,626,000 after acquiring an additional 10,729 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FTEC traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $94.48. 3,870 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283,347. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.18. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 52-week low of $86.19 and a 52-week high of $138.08.

