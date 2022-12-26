Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Sells 12,357 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lowered its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,357 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC owned 0.07% of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF worth $3,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 3,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 55,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,021,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 13.9% in the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 17,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $332,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $234,000.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF stock traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $94.48. The company had a trading volume of 3,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,347. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 1 year low of $86.19 and a 1 year high of $138.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.68 and a 200-day moving average of $100.18.

