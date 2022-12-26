Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Sells 2,826 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC reduced its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,826 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KO. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 20.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 99,695,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,271,819,000 after acquiring an additional 16,606,701 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 5,862.0% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 12,930,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,538,000 after purchasing an additional 12,713,757 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 351,220,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,775,641,000 after purchasing an additional 8,961,600 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 10.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 80,654,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,000,550,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 61.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,764,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,373,000 after purchasing an additional 4,095,881 shares in the last quarter. 68.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total value of $840,155.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 184,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,289,475.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Herbert A. Allen III acquired 33,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.18 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 99,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,961,069.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total transaction of $840,155.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 184,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,289,475.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 150,014 shares of company stock valued at $9,336,898. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Shares of KO traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $63.82. 251,699 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,164,836. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $54.01 and a 12-month high of $67.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.22.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 42.75%. Equities analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 76.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on KO shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Coca-Cola to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.90.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

