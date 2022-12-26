Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Sells 83,902 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lessened its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 90.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,294 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 83,902 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 66.7% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 167,887 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,860,000 after buying an additional 46,584 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in Comcast by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 22,519 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Mairs & Power Inc. grew its position in Comcast by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 6,800 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank grew its position in Comcast by 156.7% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 3,540 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CMCSA. Pivotal Research lowered their price objective on Comcast from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Comcast to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their target price on Comcast from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.55.

Comcast Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.32 on Monday, reaching $35.14. 675,453 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,810,580. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.79. The company has a market cap of $151.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.01. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $52.10.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $29.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.68 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 4.46%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.91%.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

See Also

