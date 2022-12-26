Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Bought by John G Ullman & Associates Inc.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 772,933 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,907 shares during the quarter. Corning comprises approximately 3.9% of John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Corning worth $22,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Corning by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 124,532 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corning by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 184,544 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,812,000 after buying an additional 2,651 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the 1st quarter worth $349,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corning by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,112,594 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,997,293,000 after buying an additional 384,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Corning by 100.6% in the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 28,731 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 14,407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GLW shares. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup cut their target price on Corning from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Corning from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Corning in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.09.

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $31.75 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $28.98 and a one year high of $43.47. The company has a market capitalization of $26.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.05.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.47%.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

