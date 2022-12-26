Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.22.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CJREF shares. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Cormark cut Corus Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$4.50 to C$2.50 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. National Bank Financial cut Corus Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 11th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$3.40 to C$3.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th.

Corus Entertainment Trading Up 1.9 %

OTCMKTS:CJREF opened at $1.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.27. The stock has a market cap of $293.71 million, a P/E ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.58. Corus Entertainment has a 1 year low of $1.41 and a 1 year high of $4.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Corus Entertainment Cuts Dividend

Corus Entertainment Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0436 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a yield of 10.91%. Corus Entertainment’s payout ratio is -18.95%.

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates in two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 33 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

