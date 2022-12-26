Country Trust Bank Boosts Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Country Trust Bank grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,330 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the quarter. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Zhang Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Elm Partners Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 19.3% in the third quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 1,389,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,741,000 after acquiring an additional 225,166 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 50.2% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 6,043 shares in the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 29,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthpoint LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 21.1% in the third quarter. Wealthpoint LLC now owns 42,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 7,403 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:IEMG traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $46.60. The stock had a trading volume of 454,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,196,088. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.02. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.44 and a twelve month high of $62.12.

