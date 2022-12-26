Country Trust Bank Grows Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Country Trust Bank raised its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 502,293 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the quarter. Country Trust Bank owned 0.08% of Delta Air Lines worth $14,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter worth about $502,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 207.4% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 996 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 450.0% in the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 124.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,273 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1,306.6% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. 66.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

Delta Air Lines stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $33.16. 294,681 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,917,816. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62. The company has a market cap of $21.26 billion, a PE ratio of 301.45 and a beta of 1.21. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $27.20 and a one year high of $46.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.62 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DAL shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Delta Air Lines

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 2,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total transaction of $68,380.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,800,321.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

