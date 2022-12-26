Country Trust Bank Has $25.81 Million Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Country Trust Bank decreased its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,574 shares during the quarter. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in Chubb were worth $25,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in Chubb by 1.2% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 8,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the second quarter worth about $407,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 9.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 60,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,853,000 after acquiring an additional 4,999 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 24.2% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 65.2% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 7,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In other news, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 12,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.37, for a total transaction of $2,668,753.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 212,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,807,758.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 12,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.37, for a total transaction of $2,668,753.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 212,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,807,758.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 24,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total transaction of $5,000,027.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 570,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,638,020.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,786 shares of company stock valued at $14,975,790 in the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chubb Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:CB traded up $2.26 on Monday, reaching $219.65. 27,273 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,785,576. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $211.11 and its 200-day moving average is $197.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $173.78 and a 1-year high of $222.00.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.64 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 15.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on CB. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Chubb from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on Chubb to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Chubb from $209.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on Chubb from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.75.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

