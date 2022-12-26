Country Trust Bank Has $46.23 Million Stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Country Trust Bank increased its position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) by 33.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,358,747 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 594,808 shares during the period. Avantor accounts for 1.5% of Country Trust Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Country Trust Bank owned 0.35% of Avantor worth $46,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paradiem LLC increased its holdings in Avantor by 24.2% in the third quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 131,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,569,000 after buying an additional 25,557 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in Avantor by 11.5% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 272,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,341,000 after buying an additional 28,000 shares during the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI increased its holdings in Avantor by 3.2% in the third quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 432,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,475,000 after buying an additional 13,488 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Avantor by 359.4% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 182,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,613,000 after buying an additional 142,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in Avantor by 30.3% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 840,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,473,000 after purchasing an additional 195,419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Thomas A. Szlosek acquired 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.71 per share, for a total transaction of $258,875.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,684.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael Stubblefield acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.95 per share, for a total transaction of $314,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 429,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,998,025. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas A. Szlosek acquired 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.71 per share, with a total value of $258,875.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $738,684.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Cowen downgraded Avantor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $39.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Avantor from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. Barclays lowered their price target on Avantor from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Avantor from $51.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Avantor to $33.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

AVTR stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.54. The stock had a trading volume of 91,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,644,433. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85 and a beta of 1.38. Avantor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.91 and a 52 week high of $42.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 8.38%. Avantor’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

