Country Trust Bank Increases Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Country Trust Bank increased its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 302,193 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares during the quarter. Country Trust Bank owned 0.08% of Valero Energy worth $32,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VLO. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 13,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Shelton Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 452 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 3,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Gary K. Simmons sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total value of $236,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,341,812.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 37,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $4,771,009.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,362,822. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gary K. Simmons sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total value of $236,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 165,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,341,812.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Valero Energy Stock Up 4.0 %

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Valero Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen lowered their target price on Valero Energy to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.77.

Shares of NYSE VLO traded up $4.75 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $124.37. The stock had a trading volume of 142,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,581,368. The company has a market capitalization of $47.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $127.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.67. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $70.50 and a 52 week high of $146.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $7.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.00 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $44.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.16 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 43.20% and a net margin of 5.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 27.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.73%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

