Country Trust Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Country Trust Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,704 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $30,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Kings Point Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 55 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 406.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

NYSE:NOC traded up $3.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $534.77. 20,462 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 897,719. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $364.62 and a 52-week high of $556.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $526.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $493.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $82.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20, a P/E/G ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 0.62.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.09 by ($0.20). Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 27.99% and a net margin of 15.69%. The firm had revenue of $8.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were given a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NOC shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $585.00 to $626.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Northrop Grumman in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $565.00 price target for the company. Cowen upped their price target on Northrop Grumman to $570.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $529.00 to $570.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $540.36.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

