Country Trust Bank Sells 1,179 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Country Trust Bank lessened its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,179 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CASY. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 4.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,421,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,707,000 after buying an additional 61,866 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 0.4% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 639,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,352,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 915.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 628,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,170,000 after buying an additional 566,192 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 48.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 569,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,276,000 after buying an additional 184,835 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 7.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 501,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,403,000 after buying an additional 33,872 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CASY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $286.00 to $291.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $256.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.88.

CASY traded up $1.42 during trading on Monday, reaching $235.25. 4,023 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,329. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $232.98 and its 200 day moving average is $213.64. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.82 and a 12 month high of $249.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.73%.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages; tobacco and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

