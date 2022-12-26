Country Trust Bank Sells 16,103 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Country Trust Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,720 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 16,103 shares during the quarter. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in Adobe were worth $20,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,662,539 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,035,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,654 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Adobe by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,424,266 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,351,667,000 after purchasing an additional 435,380 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Adobe by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,699,643 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,685,629,000 after acquiring an additional 87,998 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Adobe by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,625,238 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,327,056,000 after acquiring an additional 22,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in Adobe by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,280,891 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,494,965,000 after acquiring an additional 21,338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ADBE shares. KGI Securities started coverage on Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Adobe from $332.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Adobe from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Adobe from $310.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $413.88.

Shares of ADBE stock traded up $1.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $338.45. The stock had a trading volume of 90,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,589,830. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.73 and a 12-month high of $582.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $324.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $352.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

In other news, Director David A. Ricks bought 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $280.56 per share, for a total transaction of $336,672.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,441,797.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total value of $44,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,598. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Ricks purchased 1,200 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $280.56 per share, with a total value of $336,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,441,797.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,561 shares of company stock worth $9,386,554. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

