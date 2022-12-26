Country Trust Bank Sells 748 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Country Trust Bank lessened its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 930,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 748 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $38,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SRLN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,164,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,348,000 after acquiring an additional 13,149 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 426,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,134,000 after purchasing an additional 99,466 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 118,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,316,000 after purchasing an additional 5,381 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 40,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 255,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,613,000 after purchasing an additional 94,657 shares during the period.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:SRLN traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $41.15. 49,655 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,358,870. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $40.42 and a 12-month high of $45.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.83.

