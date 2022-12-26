Covestro (ETR:1COV) Given a €44.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €44.00 ($46.81) target price on Covestro (ETR:1COV – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Baader Bank set a €41.00 ($43.62) price objective on shares of Covestro in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €45.00 ($47.87) price target on shares of Covestro in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €45.00 ($47.87) price target on shares of Covestro in a report on Friday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €47.00 ($50.00) price target on shares of Covestro in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Barclays set a €56.00 ($59.57) price target on shares of Covestro in a report on Monday, November 21st.

Covestro stock opened at €36.33 ($38.65) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.02 billion and a PE ratio of 7.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €36.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €33.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.17, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Covestro has a 12 month low of €27.69 ($29.46) and a 12 month high of €58.00 ($61.70).

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

