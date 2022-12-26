CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

CPS Technologies Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of CPSH opened at $2.75 on Thursday. CPS Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.47 and a twelve month high of $5.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 1.76.

CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The electronics maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. CPS Technologies had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The firm had revenue of $6.75 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CPS Technologies

About CPS Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CPS Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in CPS Technologies in the second quarter valued at $67,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in CPS Technologies by 32.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,001 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 5,420 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in CPS Technologies by 26.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,583 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 7,031 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in CPS Technologies by 125.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. 9.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. It primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders used with integrated circuits for use in internet switches and routers.

Featured Stories

