CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
CPS Technologies Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of CPSH opened at $2.75 on Thursday. CPS Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.47 and a twelve month high of $5.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 1.76.
CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The electronics maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. CPS Technologies had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The firm had revenue of $6.75 million for the quarter.
CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. It primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders used with integrated circuits for use in internet switches and routers.
