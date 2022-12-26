Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give NIKE (NYSE:NKE) a $132.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a $132.00 target price on NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $126.11.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Stock Performance

NYSE NKE opened at $116.25 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $102.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.39. The stock has a market cap of $182.34 billion, a PE ratio of 32.75, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.14. NIKE has a fifty-two week low of $82.22 and a fifty-two week high of $170.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.69.

NIKE Increases Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that NIKE will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total value of $579,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,974,471.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total value of $1,081,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,512,638.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total transaction of $579,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,974,471.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,882 shares of company stock worth $2,211,011 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NIKE

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its position in NIKE by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. grew its position in shares of NIKE by 821.1% during the 3rd quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 350 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 63.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.