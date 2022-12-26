Critical Survey: IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM) and CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX)

IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM – Get Rating) and CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares IceCure Medical and CVRx’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IceCure Medical $4.14 million N/A -$9.90 million ($0.45) -3.11 CVRx $13.04 million 26.38 -$43.08 million ($2.03) -8.23

IceCure Medical has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CVRx. CVRx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IceCure Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

IceCure Medical has a beta of 0.33, suggesting that its share price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CVRx has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares IceCure Medical and CVRx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IceCure Medical -462.46% -77.00% -61.72% CVRx -218.79% -31.40% -29.75%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for IceCure Medical and CVRx, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IceCure Medical 0 0 4 0 3.00 CVRx 0 0 2 0 3.00

IceCure Medical presently has a consensus target price of $4.80, suggesting a potential upside of 242.86%. CVRx has a consensus target price of $15.75, suggesting a potential downside of 5.75%. Given IceCure Medical’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe IceCure Medical is more favorable than CVRx.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

51.2% of CVRx shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.0% of CVRx shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

CVRx beats IceCure Medical on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IceCure Medical

IceCure Medical Ltd, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices for cryoablation (freezing) of tumors in the human body. It offers ProSense system, a cryoablation solution for the treatment of breast tumors. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Caesarea, Israel.

About CVRx

CVRx, Inc., a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing neuromodulation solutions for patients with cardiovascular diseases. It offers Barostim, a neuromodulation device indicated to improve symptoms for patients with heart failure (HF) with reduced ejection fraction or systolic HF. The company sells its products through direct sales force, as well as sales agents and independent distributors in the United States, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. CVRx, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

