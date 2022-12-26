Custos Family Office LLC Takes $295,000 Position in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Custos Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000. Academy Sports and Outdoors makes up about 0.3% of Custos Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ASO. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the third quarter worth about $1,717,000. Cullinan Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the third quarter valued at about $515,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the third quarter valued at about $211,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the third quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Renaissance Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the third quarter worth about $1,319,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ASO traded up $1.63 on Monday, reaching $51.40. 29,703 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,289,047. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.10 and a 12 month high of $57.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.38. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Academy Sports and Outdoors ( NASDAQ:ASO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.03. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 41.27%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is 4.23%.

In related news, SVP Sherry L. Harriman sold 11,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total value of $645,768.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,990 shares in the company, valued at $109,967.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Sherry L. Harriman sold 11,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total value of $645,768.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,990 shares in the company, valued at $109,967.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Manish Maini sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.85, for a total transaction of $34,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 147,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,540,916.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,701 shares of company stock worth $5,449,478 over the last 90 days. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens increased their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.36.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

