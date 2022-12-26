CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

CVD Equipment Price Performance

CVV opened at $5.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.34. The firm has a market cap of $37.35 million, a PE ratio of -12.60 and a beta of 1.25. CVD Equipment has a 1 year low of $3.68 and a 1 year high of $6.58.

Get CVD Equipment alerts:

CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.12 million during the quarter. CVD Equipment had a negative return on equity of 10.52% and a negative net margin of 12.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CVD Equipment

In other CVD Equipment news, major shareholder Andrew Africk acquired 21,948 shares of CVD Equipment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.81 per share, for a total transaction of $127,517.88. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 721,786 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,193,576.66. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CVD Equipment stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Rating) by 33.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,546 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 0.28% of CVD Equipment worth $96,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 29.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CVD Equipment

(Get Rating)

CVD Equipment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells process equipment and solutions that are used to develop and manufacture materials and coatings for research and industrial applications in the United States. It operates through three segments: CVD, SDC, and CVD Materials.

Featured Articles

