DataHighway Trading 5.8% Lower This Week (DHX)

DataHighway (DHX) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 26th. In the last week, DataHighway has traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. DataHighway has a total market capitalization of $80.06 million and $35,154.13 worth of DataHighway was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DataHighway coin can currently be bought for $2.50 or 0.00014826 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DataHighway alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000342 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $864.38 or 0.05127862 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $84.45 or 0.00501014 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,003.94 or 0.29685334 BTC.

About DataHighway

DataHighway’s genesis date was April 1st, 2021. DataHighway’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,980,578 coins. DataHighway’s official Twitter account is @datahighway_dhx and its Facebook page is accessible here. DataHighway’s official website is www.datahighway.com.

Buying and Selling DataHighway

According to CryptoCompare, “DataHighway (DHX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. DataHighway has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DataHighway is 2.62509653 USD and is down -5.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $146,026.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.datahighway.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DataHighway directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DataHighway should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DataHighway using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DataHighway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DataHighway and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.