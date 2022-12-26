DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) & OMRON (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) Head to Head Analysis

DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY – Get Rating) and OMRON (OTCMKTS:OMRNY – Get Rating) are both large-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares DENSO and OMRON’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get DENSO alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DENSO 4.39% 5.62% 3.40% OMRON 7.09% 8.24% 6.12%

Volatility & Risk

DENSO has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OMRON has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Insider and Institutional Ownership

DENSO pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. OMRON pays an annual dividend of $0.57 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. DENSO pays out 31.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. OMRON pays out 25.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

1.0% of OMRON shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares DENSO and OMRON’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DENSO $49.13 billion 0.79 $2.35 billion $1.38 18.15 OMRON $6.79 billion 1.49 $546.46 million $2.28 21.54

DENSO has higher revenue and earnings than OMRON. DENSO is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than OMRON, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for DENSO and OMRON, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DENSO 0 0 1 0 3.00 OMRON 0 1 0 0 2.00

Summary

OMRON beats DENSO on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DENSO

(Get Rating)

DENSO Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells automotive parts in Japan, Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers air-conditioning systems, including heat pump air-conditioning systems, refrigerant products, air-conditioning system heat exchangers, bus air-conditioning systems, automotive freezers, and cooling products, as well as heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning units. It also provides gasoline, diesel, hybrid, electric vehicle, and fuel cell vehicle power-train systems; and safety and cockpit systems, such as driving environment recognition, vehicle dynamic control, collision safety, visibility support, cockpit information, and information security systems, as well as other products. In addition, the company offers automotive service parts and accessories comprising spark plugs, oil and cabin air filters, wiper blades, air filter elements, starters, alternators, compressors, oxygen sensors, fuel pumps, air conditioner service parts, radiators, condensers, Plasmacluster ion generators, air conditioners for busses and construction vehicles, driver status monitors, and truck refrigeration products, as well as refrigerant recovery, recycling, and charging machines; and repair and support products and services. Further, it provides industrial solutions for factories in automotive parts production; agricultural solutions, including Profarm Controller, a climate control system for greenhouse; and household air conditioning equipment and industrial systems. The company was incorporated in 1949 and is based in Kariya, Japan.

About OMRON

(Get Rating)

OMRON Corporation engages in industrial automation, electronic and mechanical components, social systems, and healthcare businesses worldwide. The company's Industrial Automation Business offers sensors, switches, safety and control components, relays, automation systems, motion/drives, robotics, energy conservation support/environment measure equipment, and power supplies. Its Electronic and Mechanical Components Business provides relays, switches, connectors, sensors, and components/units for amusement equipment. The company's Social Systems, Solutions and Service Business offers terminals and systems, including PV inverters and storage batteries; railway station systems, such as automated ticket gates and ticket vending machines, traffic and road management systems, payment systems, and UPS that protect equipment from unexpected power disruption; a range of solutions comprising software development and maintenance services to support the social infrastructure; and transport management systems and infrastructure monitoring systems. Its Healthcare Business offers blood pressure monitors; nebulizers; electrotherapy TENS devices; digital thermometers; body composition monitors; and other products, such as activity monitors, AEDs, etc. OMRON Corporation has an agreement with JMDC Inc. to jointly develop personalized aggravation and nursing care prevention solutions that support prescription medication treatments and patient lifestyle changes by predicting the risk of the onset of individual patient events. The company was formerly known as OMRON Tateisi Electronics Co. and changed its name to OMRON Corporation in January 1990. OMRON Corporation was founded in 1933 and is headquartered in Kyoto, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for DENSO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENSO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.