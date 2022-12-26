dForce USD (USX) Price Reaches $1.01 on Major Exchanges

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. dForce USD has a total market capitalization of $204.89 million and approximately $801.41 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, dForce USD has traded up 0.9% against the dollar. One dForce USD token can now be purchased for $1.01 or 0.00005982 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000446 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $70.40 or 0.00417069 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00030740 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00021127 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000930 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00018153 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000334 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000307 BTC.

dForce USD Profile

dForce USD (CRYPTO:USX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,817,842 tokens. dForce USD’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

dForce USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.99710203 USD and is up 0.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $1,603.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy dForce USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

