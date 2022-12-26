DIAGNOS (CVE:ADK) Shares Down 3.6%

DIAGNOS Inc. (CVE:ADK – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 3.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.27. Approximately 38,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 79,605 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.22 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$18.76 million and a PE ratio of -7.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 245.28.

DIAGNOS Inc provides software-based services primarily in Canada, the United States, Colombia, Spain, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, and Costa Rica. The company offers healthcare services through Computer Assisted Retina Analysis, a web-based software tool that assists healthcare professionals for the detection of diabetic retinopathy; and allows eye care specialist to visualize both normal retinal landmarks and pathological changes.

