DigiByte (DGB) One Day Trading Volume Hits $2.57 Million

DigiByte (DGB) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 26th. DigiByte has a market cap of $121.52 million and approximately $2.57 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DigiByte coin can currently be bought for about $0.0076 or 0.00000045 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DigiByte has traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16,851.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000449 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.39 or 0.00417708 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00021413 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.91 or 0.00865825 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00095618 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.27 or 0.00606879 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005932 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.25 or 0.00256676 BTC.

About DigiByte

DigiByte (DGB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 15,899,365,115 coins. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DigiByte is digibyte.org. The official message board for DigiByte is dgbforum.com. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling DigiByte

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin that has adopted the Bitcoin “21” figure but increased the supply to 21 billion – with over 5 algorithms to mine with (Scryt, Sha-256, Qubit, Skein, Groestl) – in order to keep mining local and in the hands of many. A 60 second block target, a 0.5% premine and a block retarget every 2.4 hrs or 244 blocks.DigiByte: Refers to the entire DigiByte network or a single monetary unit on the payment network. 21 billion DigiBytes will be created over 21 years.Block: A grouping of all transactions sent over the DigiByte network within a 30 second time frame. Think of a block as an excel spreadsheet that lists the address location of all DigiBytes at a given point in time in history. New DigiBytes are brought into circulation as each block is discovered on the network through a process called mining.Mining: Mining is how transactions are processed on the network. Anyone can become a miner by donating and using their desktop, laptop or mobile phone computing power to help process transactions on the DigiByte network. DigiByte has made this process even easier with our 3 click mining software for beginners.Blockchain: The DigiByte blockchain is the entire history of all blocks discovered on the network & therefore all transactions made on the network. Each block references the proceeding block all the way back to the beginning of the network to what is known as the genesis block. By linking blocks (spreadsheets) together an accurate, secure accounting of all up to date DigiByte ownership is made by decentralized consensus.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigiByte should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigiByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

