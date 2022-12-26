Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Digital Ally Trading Down 6.9 %

Shares of Digital Ally stock opened at $0.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.15 million, a PE ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.34 and its 200 day moving average is $0.56. Digital Ally has a 1 year low of $0.22 and a 1 year high of $1.22.

Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.48 million for the quarter. Digital Ally had a negative net margin of 21.32% and a negative return on equity of 17.30%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Digital Ally

Digital Ally Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Digital Ally stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Ally, Inc. ( NASDAQ:DGLY Get Rating ) by 159.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,457,820 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,512,005 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 4.56% of Digital Ally worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 13.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digital Ally, Inc produces and sells digital video imaging, storage, and disinfectant and related safety products for use in law enforcement, security, and commercial applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through Video Solutions, Revenue Cycle Management, and Ticketing segments.

