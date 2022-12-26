Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Receives Overweight Rating from Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on DG. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Dollar General from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Dollar General from $265.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $265.00 to $293.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Dollar General to $265.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $267.73.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General Price Performance

Dollar General stock opened at $247.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $55.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $248.76 and its 200 day moving average is $246.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Dollar General has a 52-week low of $183.25 and a 52-week high of $262.20.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Dollar General

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 21.38%.

In related news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.49, for a total value of $2,404,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,526,460.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dollar General

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,619,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,731 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,002,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,310 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,878,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,757,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369,299 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 333.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,422,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 256.1% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 829,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,916,000 after purchasing an additional 596,393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar General

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.