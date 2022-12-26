DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,368 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.13% of DT Midstream worth $6,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in DT Midstream in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in DT Midstream in the first quarter worth about $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in DT Midstream in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in DT Midstream in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in DT Midstream in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 78.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on DTM. Citigroup began coverage on DT Midstream in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded DT Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $68.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on DT Midstream from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on DT Midstream from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut DT Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DT Midstream currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.71.

DT Midstream Price Performance

NYSE:DTM traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $55.44. 9,837 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 592,564. DT Midstream, Inc. has a one year low of $45.58 and a one year high of $61.12. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $235.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.73 million. DT Midstream had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 41.33%. Sell-side analysts predict that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

DT Midstream Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.02%.

DT Midstream Profile

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

Featured Articles

