Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Bought by Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 67.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,239 shares during the period. Duke Energy comprises approximately 2.2% of Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $9,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DUK. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at $64,000. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in Duke Energy by 9.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 33,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after acquiring an additional 2,951 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Duke Energy by 1.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 91,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. 63.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Duke Energy Stock Performance
Shares of DUK stock traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $102.99. 106,623 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,948,025. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $83.76 and a 52-week high of $116.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.41.
Duke Energy Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $1.005 dividend. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.05%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $38,831.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,518,390.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DUK. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $111.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.82.
Duke Energy Profile
Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.
