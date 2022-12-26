DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Acquired by Essex Savings Bank

Essex Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 84.7% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 76.0% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 56.6% in the second quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. 71.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DD stock traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $68.73. 74,176 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,028,274. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.79. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $49.52 and a one year high of $85.16. The company has a market cap of $34.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.46%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Bank of America dropped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Mizuho decreased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.14.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

