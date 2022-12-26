DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Bought by Griffin Asset Management Inc.

Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DD. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 84.7% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DD opened at $68.73 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company has a market cap of $34.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.46. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $49.52 and a one year high of $85.16.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 6.95%. DuPont de Nemours’s quarterly revenue was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 36.46%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DD shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Argus raised their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.14.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

