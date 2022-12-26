Eastern Bank Acquires 324 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Eastern Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,270 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 108.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 401 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 40.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $14,980,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at $190,473,171.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $32,800,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,792,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,000,416. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $14,980,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at $190,473,171.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 690,000 shares of company stock worth $54,987,200 over the last quarter. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Barclays set a $81.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Oracle to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.08.

ORCL traded up $0.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $80.85. 212,269 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,411,878. The firm has a market cap of $217.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.07 and its 200 day moving average is $73.75. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $60.78 and a one year high of $90.33.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.01 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 19.09% and a negative return on equity of 174.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.95%.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

