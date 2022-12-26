Eastern Bank Boosts Holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Eastern Bank grew its position in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Eastern Bank owned approximately 0.09% of Camden Property Trust worth $12,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 231.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Archer Investment Corp grew its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 492.4% during the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 24.4% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $169.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $154.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $165.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.08.

Camden Property Trust Stock Performance

Camden Property Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of CPT traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $111.31. 24,494 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 974,085. Camden Property Trust has a 1-year low of $107.90 and a 1-year high of $180.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $114.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.54%.

Camden Property Trust Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

See Also

