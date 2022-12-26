Eastern Bank Boosts Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Eastern Bank boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $10,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its position in Deere & Company by 151.5% in the second quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd increased its position in Deere & Company by 40.0% in the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $415.00 to $492.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $447.00 to $582.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $374.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $459.05.

In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 2,034 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.75, for a total value of $817,159.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at $12,432,555.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 2,034 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.75, for a total value of $817,159.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at $12,432,555.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.76, for a total value of $114,216.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at $12,401,918.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,339 shares of company stock worth $13,872,361. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DE stock traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $436.93. 33,172 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,772,125. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $283.81 and a 52-week high of $448.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $414.79 and a 200-day moving average of $366.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.09.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 23rd. The industrial products company reported $7.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.36. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.52% and a net margin of 13.56%. The business had revenue of $14.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 27.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.37%.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

