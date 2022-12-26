Eastern Bank Buys 129 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Eastern Bank boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 4.1% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 16,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Price Performance

PRU stock traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $99.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,910,570. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.28 and a beta of 1.42. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.46 and a 12 month high of $124.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.08). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 0.52%. The firm had revenue of $21.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.76 billion. On average, analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is presently 666.67%.

Insider Activity at Prudential Financial

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total value of $207,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,677,302.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total transaction of $207,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,677,302.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 3,609 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.62, for a total value of $392,009.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,062,194.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Prudential Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Prudential Financial from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Prudential Financial from $98.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.77.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

