Eastern Bank Decreases Stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Eastern Bank reduced its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,792 shares during the period. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $7,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ethic Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 23,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 6,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. True North Advisors LLC lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 24,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,510,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 6,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 6,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:COF traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $90.69. The stock had a trading volume of 100,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,818,249. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $86.98 and a 1-year high of $162.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.49, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.41.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by ($0.83). The firm had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.60 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 23.84% and a return on equity of 15.44%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 18.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 11.89%.

In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.24, for a total value of $1,332,037.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,757,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,146,017.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.24, for a total value of $1,332,037.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,757,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,146,017.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $98,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,303 shares in the company, valued at $1,186,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,016 shares of company stock worth $2,761,270 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on COF. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $165.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Capital One Financial to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.50.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

